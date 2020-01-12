Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive for COVID-19, Pulls Out of Sakhir Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19. The 35-year-old race car driver shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday, revealing he's been forced to pull out of the upcoming Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain.

"I’m devastated that I won’t be racing this weekend," Hamilton wrote. "Since we started the season in June, my team and I have been taking all the precautions we possibly can and following the regulations everywhere in order to stay safe."

"Unfortunately, even though I returned three negative results this past week, I woke up yesterday morning with mild symptoms and requested another test which came back positive. I’ve immediately gone into self-isolation for 10 days," he explained.

Hamilton said he was "gutted" not to be able to race this weekend, but that his priority was to follow protocols and prevent further spread of the virus.

"I’m really lucky that I feel OK with only mild symptoms and will do my best to stay fit and healthy," he shared. "Please look after yourselves out there. You can never be too careful. These are worrying times for everyone and we need to make sure we are looking after ourselves and each other. Stay positive."

Hamilton is one of several celebs to recently test positive for COVID-19, including Bad Bunny, who had to drop out of his scheduled appearance at the AMAs last month. In a recent interview with ET, the rapper said that despite his diagnosis, he was doing OK.

"I'm healthy. You know, I have COVID right now, but I am still healthy," he shared. "I feel good."