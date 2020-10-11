Leslie Odom Jr. and Wife Nicolette Robinson Expecting Baby No. 2

Congratulations to Leslie Odom Jr. and his wife, Nicolette Robinson! The Hamilton star announced on Instagram on Monday that Robinson is pregnant with their second child together.

Odom Jr. shared a sweet picture of him holding his wife's baby bump as their 3-year-old daughter, Lucy, ecstatically touched her mom's burgeoning belly as well. He revealed they are expecting a baby boy in the caption, and also quoted the song "Dear Theodosia" from Hamilton.

"Lots of reasons to celebrate over here," he wrote. "Lots of reasons for hope too. Baby boy and mama are doing swell. Praying for him and all the little ones on the way! The new class!! 🙏🏾🤟🏾 ...We’ll make it right for you."

Robinson, an actress, also posted the big news on Instagram and shared that she is due in March.

Odom Jr. played Aaron Burr in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton, winning a Tony in 2016 for his performance. ET spoke with both him and Robinson in August about starring together in Freeform's Love in the Time of Corona, in which they play a couple who are back under the same roof after the pandemic halts his work as a producer. Odom Jr. said working with his wife on the project under stressful, unprecedented circumstances allowed them to reaffirm their commitment to one another and their family.

"We knew that it was going to be tough," he acknowledged. "We set a couple ground rules right at the top of quarantine about how we need to be 'cause we knew there's going to come disagreements and fights are going to come up. How are we going to work our way through those, you know? The beautiful thing about this show, about how it came to us and the time that it came to us, it was really after a real blossoming, a real re-up of our friendship that we got to then take all that stuff and then work together. We met working together, so getting to do that in this time was a real gift."

