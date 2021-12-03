Leonardo DiCaprio's Dad George Lands a Cameo in 'Licorice Pizza'

Licorice Pizza director Paul Thomas Anderson is revealing how Leonardo DiCaprio's father, George, ended up with a cameo in his coming-of-age film. New York Times journalist Kyle Buchanan took to Twitter and posted quotes from the director that didn't make his published article, and it's a good thing he did because it produced quite the comical nugget.

Leonardo DiCaprio with his father George and Martin Scorsese in January at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles. Getty

"I created a picture of a guy who owned a wig shop that sold these water beds, and I couldn't put my finger on it," Anderson said. "I kept saying, 'Who do I know that looks like this?'"

Then, Anderson says it hit him.

Here's how Leonardo DiCaprio's dad landed a LICORICE PIZZA cameo as an eccentric hippie in a waterbed store pic.twitter.com/cUKyEkkgcW — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) December 1, 2021

"And like a bolt of lightning, I remember, like 'Leo's dad looks exactly like this,'" Anderson explained. "So I tracked him down, asked him if he'd ever be interested in being in a film. He said, 'Sure.'"

Anderson said he went on to break it all down to George, prompting Leo's dad to say, "Sounds great. Did Leo tell you that I owned a water bed company?' It was called Foggy Bottom."

Licorice Pizza, out in theaters now, stars Philip Seymour Hoffman's son, Cooper, Alana Haim, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper and Benny Safdie.

And George is no stranger to being an honored guest in Hollywood circles. Leo's known for bringing his parents to awards shows.

Leo's also spoken highly of his parents' support at a young age regardless of whatever dream he wanted to chase. The Oscar winner once told Parade, "My dad always told me, 'Go out there, son, and whatever you do, I don't care if you're successful or not, just have an interesting life.'"

Mission accomplished.