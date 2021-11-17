Leonardo DiCaprio Has a Secret Pop Culture Interest, According to Elle Fanning

Leonardo DiCaprio may be an Oscar-winning actor, but even he can become star struck. Elle Fanning, who is pals with DiCaprio's girlfriend, Camila Morrone, called the Don't Look Up actor out on his newest pop culture interest.

The 23-year-old actress spoke about attending the LACMA Art + Film Gala earlier this month where she spent time with DiCaprio and Morrone.

"Who isn't [swooning over Leo DiCaprio]?!" she joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live of the 47-year-old actor. "I know Cami, his girlfriend. I know her well."

Though the event was very glamorous, Fanning admitted that she struggled to keep her cool around the cast of Squid Game -- the new Netflix Korean drama series.

"I'm a huge Squid Game [fan]... So it was my mission. I was like, 'I'm getting a selfie with the Squid Game cast,'" she explained. "I did get a selfie with them."

Turns out, she wasn't the only Squid Game fan at the party.

"It was interesting because Leo was, I was kind of around there, and Cami and I were freaking out, and he was like, 'Guys, act cool. Relax.' And then we were like, 'It's Squid Game!' And he was like, 'It is?! Where?!' So he was excited too," she quipped of the actor.

