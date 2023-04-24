Len Goodman Dead at 78: Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and More Pay Tribute to Former 'DWTS' Judge

Tributes have begun pouring in from friends and co-stars of the late Len Goodman, who died on Saturday at the age of 78.

Jackie Gill, Goodman's manager, confirmed the sad news to the BBC on Monday morning.

"It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78," Gill said in the statement to the BBC. "A much-loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him."

According to the BBC, Goodman was on hospice at his home in Kent, England, and was surrounded by his family at the time of his death on Saturday. He had bone cancer.

Len is survived by his wife, Sue Goodman, and son, James Goodman, and two grandchildren, Alice and Dan.

Goodman appeared as a judge on Dancing With the Stars from 2005 until 2022. He also served as a founding judge on the British dance competition, Strictly Come Dancing from 2004 to 2016. He announced his retirement from DWTS in November 2022, saying at the time, "I've decided I’d like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain. I cannot thank you enough, my Dancing With the Stars family. It's been such a wonderful experience for me."

"Heart broken my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom legend #lengoodman passed away," Bruno Tonioli shared on social media shortly after news of Goodman's death broke. "I will treasure the memory of our incredible adventures and hundreds of shows we did together @bbcstrictly @dancingwiththestars they will never be anyone like you we will miss you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Bruno"

Fellow DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba also posted a heartfelt tribute alongside a video montage of their time together in the ballroom.

"A Dancer. A teacher. A refined gentleman. A wonderful storyteller. A special soul. A mentor. A family man. And… A treasured friend," she began. "Saying goodbye at the end of last season broke my heart. But today’s news has shattered it all over again. I can’t believe that you’re gone. 💔 You were one of a kind my dear friend. And I will cherish our memories and hold them close, while I join so many others in mourning your loss. Thank you for all that you shared with us. Your humor, your wisdom, your wit and your truth. Until we meet again…✨ Rest In Peace Len 🤍"

See more poignant remembrances below.

Hart broken my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom LEGEND #LenGoodman passed away I will treasure the memories of our adventures @bbcstrictly @officialdwts there will never be anyone like you you will always be my perfect 10 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/M5qnHedx5S — Bruno Tonioli (@BrunoTonioli) April 24, 2023

More very sad news from the world of entertainment…

RIP Len Goodman, 78 - welder, dancer, judge, and devoted cricket & West Ham fan. Always had a laugh with Len, and swapped a few strong opinions. A quintessential Londoner and a top bloke. pic.twitter.com/RXBhLQfSPh — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 24, 2023

RIP Len Goodman. His shouting of "Seven!" is now iconic. Definitely will go down as one of the best judges in Strictly history 🕺 #Strictly #Legend pic.twitter.com/6I1XcTtO0G — David Patterson (@DPatz13) April 24, 2023

I’ve just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away. My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family. Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and “It’s a ten from Len & seveeeeern”will live with me forever. RIP Len — Craig Revel Horwood (@CraigRevHorwood) April 24, 2023

Very sad to hear about the death of dear wonderful gentleman, Len Goodman. My heart goes out to his family & dear Sue. He gave me such support on my time at Strictly. I feel so lucky to have worked with such a professional, funny loveable man.

Thank you for the special memories x pic.twitter.com/0Y4TVVx9Si — Darcey Bussell (@DarceyOfficial) April 24, 2023

A very sad day for me and all Strictly fans.

The world has lost a true gentleman.

Len Goodman you are a legend. I will sincerely miss you. Always kind to everyone especially the band and singers.

RIP. Len

Love to Sue and family❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/l2Ns1zQq1d — Tommy Blaize (@TommyBlaize) April 24, 2023

What extremely sad news this morning. As I came off Good Morning Britain I heard of the passing of my dearest friend Len Goodman.



My past teacher, a dance legend and a true gentlemen. He was a shining star in the ballroom that everyone loved. ❤️ … pic.twitter.com/fwAqWql7Xb — Shirley Ballas (@ShirleyBallas) April 24, 2023