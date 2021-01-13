'Legacies' Sneak Peek: Josie's Intentions Get Questioned After Overcoming Dark Magic (Exclusive)

Going back to her normal life might not be so easy for Josie (Kaylee Bryant). Legacies is back for its third season and -- as ET's exclusive sneak peek shows -- things are off to a rough start for the Saltzman twin.

After being overtaken by dark magic and defeating "Dark Josie" at the end of season 2, Josie has lost the trust of many of her classmates -- and they're not letting her forget it. As Alaric (Matthew Davis) attempts to lift the spirits of the Salvador School students and form a united community, Alyssa Chang (Olivia Liang) calls out Josie's dark past.

"Sorry, just for clarification. Does 'our community' include your daughter, who murdered me and held the entire school hostage to stage a grotesque display of black magic power?" Alyssa quips as the students start questioning Josie's intentions.

With a look of remorse, Josie puts her head down in shame, as her sister, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) sits beside her. Watch the full clip above and the season 3 trailer below.

While viewers will see the aftermath of Josie fighting the evil inside her, the season 3 premiere, titled "Let the Games Begin," will also see the students off campus for their first ever field day. But when a medieval monster arrives with a challenge, the students are left scrambling to guess which one of them may be a worthy opponent.

Legacies season 3 premieres Thursday, Jan. 21 at 9 p.m. on The CW.