LeBron James Celebrates Son Bryce's First College Basketball Scholarship Offer

LeBron James is celebrating the next step of his son's basketball career. On Sunday, the NBA star's youngest son, 15-year-old Bryce James, shared on his Instagram Story that he received his first Division I scholarship offer to play basketball at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

"Blessed to receive my first d1 offer from Duquesne #godukes," Bryce wrote alongside the college's logo.

LeBron shared his son's Instagram Story, adding, "AYYYEEE!!! LET'S GO MAXIMUS @_JUSTBRYCE."

Bryce James Instagram Story

Per CBS Sports, Bryce, a member of the class of 2025, currently plays for the JV team at Sierra Canyon. His older brother, Bronny James, plays for Sierra Canyon's varsity team.

Duquesne is a mid-major program and Bryce will likely get more offers later on, but this particular coaching staff has a few ties to his father. The team's head coach, Keith Dambrot, previously coached LeBron when he was a student at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio.

Associate head coach Dru Joyce III played alongside LeBron at St. Vincent-St. Mary's High School, and was promoted a few months ago. The NBA star showed support for his friend's promotion on social media, tweeting, "Yessir!! My brother, the floor general and now the Associate Head Coach!! Let's go my guy!"

Yessir!! My brother, the floor general and now the Associate Head Coach!! Let's go my guy! 🙏🏾👏🏾🙌🏾👊🏾🤎👑 https://t.co/xOyUisuDEM — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 20, 2022

This summer, Bryce and Bronny played for the California Basketball Club while competing abroad against teams from London, Paris and Rome. Earlier this month, LeBron shared his excitement about watching his sons playing together on Twitter, writing, "Man I'm literally watching Bronny and Bryce on the court together for the first time in a game situation!! This is INSANE!! I'm EMOTIONAL AF!! WOW."

Man I'm literally watching Bronny and Bryce on the court together for the first time in a game situation!! This is INSANE!! I'm EMOTIONAL AF!! WOW — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 11, 2022

LeBron could be doing more than just watching soon. On Thursday, the Lakers announced that the 37-year-old agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension, keeping LeBron in Los Angeles through the 2024-25 season. This aligns with his plans to play with his son, Bronny, for at least one season, as Bronny will be eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft, and LeBron can become a free agent that summer.

Talking to The Athletic in February, the Lakers star said he doesn't plan to retire until he can play in the league with Bronny. "My last year will be played with my son," LeBron told the publication. "Wherever Bronny is at, that's where I'll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It's not about the money at that point."