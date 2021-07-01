Lea Michele Shows Her Postpartum Hair Loss After Welcoming Son

Lea Michele is experiencing hair loss post-pregnancy. The 34-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to show her hair loss, which comes four months after she and husband Zandy Reich welcomed their son, Ever.

Alongside a pic of Michele holding a clump of her hair, she lamented, "The postpartum hair loss is REAL." She added a sad face emoji to her post, too.

According to Mayo Clinic, hair loss can occur up to five months postpartum, as a result of changing hormone levels.

A second post was a mirror selfie, which showed off Michele's current chest-length locks.

"Enjoying this long hair while it lasts because the mom bob is right around the corner," she wrote, alongside the raised hands emoji.

The hair posts came the same day that Michele shared a snap of herself cuddling with Ever. In the sweet pic, mom and baby both sport grey-and-white striped outfits.

"New year... still matching," she captioned the shot.

