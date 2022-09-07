Lea Michele Says She's a 'Mama Before Everything,' Tearfully Sends Son to School Ahead of 'Funny Girl' Debut

Lea Michele had a monumental day on Tuesday! Before hitting the stage for her opening night performance as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl on Broadway, she celebrated a tearful motherhood milestone.

"Today is a special and important day that within the blink of an eye was here..." she wrote on her Instagram Story, following up with a photo of her two-year-old son, Ever, wearing a monogrammed backpack as he embarked on his first day of Little School.

"I cried as I tied your little shoes this morning," she wrote. "I feel like just yesterday you were born. And now you have your first day of little school. I'm your mama before anything ever and I love you."

Michele welcomed her first child with husband Zandy Reich in August 2020.

Lea Michele / Instagram

Lea Michele / Instagram

Michele's tears continued to flow into the evening as, according to multiple reports, she earned numerous standing ovations during her Funny Girl debut.

The 36-year-old Glee alum stepped into the role Tuesday night for the first time, replacing Beanie Feldstein, who left the Broadway show sooner than expected in July.

Both The Daily Beast and Variety reported that the Glee alum received four standing ovations at the August Wilson Theatre from a star-studded audience that included Michele's Spring Awakening castmate Jonathan Groff, Glee creator Ryan Murphy and Harvey Fierstein, who added new material to the musical revival. Drew Barrymore and Zachary Quinto were also said to have been in the audience for the show's opening night.

Michele reportedly received her first standing ovation upon her entrance, and there were at least three more before the end of the first act.

More ovations were said to have followed throughout the evening, including one at the final curtain, which saw a sobbing Michele and co-star Tovah Feldshuh -- who also made her Funny Girl debut Tuesday -- accepting large bouquets of white roses.