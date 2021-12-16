'Law & Order' Alum Sam Waterston Returning for Revival

Law & Order has rounded out the cast of its upcoming 21st season with the return of Sam Waterston, who will reprise his role as District Attorney Jack McCoy. The news comes after the NBC crime procedural recently announced a slate of newcomers to the franchise as well as the return of Anthony Anderson as Det. Kevin Bernard.

The other stars of the revival, which is slated to premiere in February 2022, are Camryn Manheim as Lt. Kate Dixon, Odelya Halevi as Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun, Hugh Dancy as an assistant district attorney and Jeffrey Donovan as a NYPD detective.

A longtime star of the series’ original run, Waterston played McCoy for 16 years, from seasons 5 through 20. His 17th season will tie him with S. Epatha Merkerson, who played Lt. Anita Van Buren, as the longest-running character on Law & Order.

Getty Images

“Very few casting announcements have ever given me this much pleasure,” said Dick Wolf, executive producer and creator of the Law & Order franchise. “Since day one, Sam has had perfect pitch when it comes to Jack McCoy as a character who both reflects and expands our ability to understand the law.”

Wolf added, “He is the ultimate conscience of the show and I look forward to him emulating the career of New York District Attorney Robert Morgenthau, who served until he was 90. With both Sam and Anthony (Anderson) returning, it shows that the 21st season is merely a continuation of where we left off.”

Following the news of his return, Anderson told ET, “It means a great deal.”

“Full circle is what it is, and it’s a good thing,” Anderson continued, adding what interested him about returning. “It’s the opportunity to go back and reprise [my] character, and have a little fun in the dramatic space for a little while," the actor shared.