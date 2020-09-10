Lauren Hashian Releases Moving Music Video For Wedding Song With Husband Dwayne Johnson

“After releasing 'Step Into a Love Like This' and sharing our wedding video with the world, Dwayne and I received a lot of messages from people who had their own wedding plans derailed," Hashian shared in a statement. "While it wasn’t due to COVID, we had our own set of unforeseen obstacles to get to our wedding day. This year has presented so many hurdles so we wanted to do something to honor these couples. What it turned into was more than we ever expected. It became a celebration of love from all over the entire world, honoring all kinds of people, families and couples. It has been one of the most touching, special experiences we’ve ever had to watch hundreds of people’s most intimate, emotional and heartfelt weddings, engagements, and vows to one another!"