Laura Dern Spills on Her 'Bejeweled' Music Video Cameo With Taylor Swift (Exclusive)

Laura Dern stunned fans when she appeared alongside Taylor Swift in her “Bejeweled” music video and delivered the very iconic line, “You tired, tacky wench,” as the evil stepmother, in the singer’s reimagined version of Cinderella.

For Dern, who accepted the Legend Award at this year’s Napa Valley Film Festival in the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) at Copia, that line is simply all it took for her to agree to the cameo.

"Even better is when she’s speaking to you on the phone, asking you if there’s any way you could possibly be willing to say these words to her," Dern told ET's Matt Cohen about the moment Swift reached out.

"Preceding the script, we were just talking on the phone about ideas, she’s like, ‘What if you called me …' I’m like, I’m in, definitely doing this," she added.

Dern confirmed that the "Anti-Hero" singer -- who wrote and directed the music video --- wrote the line for her.

And for Dern, working with Swift was “amazing.”

"I am honored to be part of it," she said. "And so excited for this amazing moment of triumphant success for her."

Last month, during an appearance on The Tonight Show, Swift told Jimmy Fallon exactly how she asked Dern to appear in the music video.

"I was like, 'Oscar winner Laura Dern, hello. I've written a script. It's a one-scene script in which you are going to call me 'a tired, tacky wench' and she was like, 'I'm down,'" Swift said.

The 32-year-old pop star added that the actress was "the coolest" and said directing her was "easier than anything I've ever done in my life."

The video for “Bejeweled” also features cameos from Alana Haim, Jack Antonoff and Dita Von Teese, as well as makeup maven Pat McGrath.

And while working alongside Swift was legendary, Dern is still wrapping her head around her “legend” status.

“It’s incredibly generous and a little hilarious,” she said of her recent honor.

Fans can see Dern back on the big screen with the release of The Son, in limited release Nov. 25 and in theaters everywhere Dec. 16.