Latin GRAMMY Awards Nominations 2022: Bad Bunny, Christina Aguilera Among Top Contenders

Bad Bunny has a big night ahead, as he leads the pack for this year's Latin GRAMMY Awards with a whopping 10 nominations.

The Latin Recording Academy announced on Tuesday the nominees for this year's 23rd annual awards ceremony, which is set to take place on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will air live on Univision.

Among this year's other top nominated artists are Edgar Barrera, Rauw Alejandro and Christina Aguilera, to name a few.

"At The Latin Recording Academy we continually strive to support and encourage Latin music creators, and these nominees epitomize musical excellence and represent the great momentum that our music is currently experiencing," says Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy, in a statement. "We are proud to present the nominations with this diverse group of talented artists, who reflect the evolution of our Academy as a modern and relevant institution, and officially kick off the twenty-third season of the Latin GRAMMY Awards."

The star-studded Record of the Year and Album of the Year categories are certainly ones to watch, including offerings from Shakira, Marc Anthony, Rosalía, The Weeknd, and more. A press release from the Academy praises the dozen "Record of the Year" contenders as they "reflect the diversity within Latin music and its growing cultural influence worldwide."

Additionally, the Academy refers to the crop of Best New Artist nominees as a "unique set."

"The vast diversity of this group reaffirms The Latin Academy's commitment to providing opportunities for all artists," the release reads.

Those nominees are listed below and you can view the complete list here.

Record Of The Year

"Pa Mis Muchachas" – Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole Featuring Nathy Peluso

"Castillos De Arena" – Pablo Alborán

"Envolver" – Anitta

"Pa’lla Voy" – Marc Anthony

"Ojitos Lindos" – Bad Bunny & Bomba Estéreo

"Pegao" – Camilo

"Tocarte" – Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana

"Provenza" – Karol G

"Vale La Pena" – Juan Luis Guerra

"La Fama" – Rosalía Featuring The Weeknd

"Te Felicito" – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro

"Baloncito Viejo" – Carlos Vives & Camilo

Album Of The Year

Aguilera – Christina Aguilera

Pa’lla Voy – Marc Anthony

Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

Deja – Bomba Estéreo

Tinta Y Tiempo – Jorge Drexler

Ya No Somos Los Mismos – Elsa y Elmar

Viajante – Fonseca

Motomami (Digital Album) – Rosalía

Sanz – Alejandro Sanz

Dharma – Sebastián Yatra

Best New Artist

Angela Álvarez

Sofía Campos

Cande y Paulo

Clarissa

Silvana Estrada

Pol Granch

Nabález

Tiare

Vale

Yahritza y Su Esencia

Nicole Zignago