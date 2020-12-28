Larsa Pippen Claims Malik Beasley Was Separated When They Met -- And Montana Yao Responds

Larsa Pippen is sharing her side of the story. A month after photos emerged showing the reality star getting romantically cozy with married NBA pro Malik Beasley last month, Pippen claimed on Sunday that Beasley and his estranged wife were already separated when she met him.

Pippen took to Twitter on Sunday to slam haters and trolls who have allegedly been criticizing her family, and then claimed that Beasley and Yao were already split when she and Beasley sparked a romance.

"Some of these stories are so disgusting the fact that my sons friends can’t like my pics without some ppl writing some weirdo s**t is crazy," Pippen wrote, adding, "I’ve been separated going thru a divorce for over 2 years and I’ve been linked to a few guys my entire life so don’t sit here and paint a picture of me that isn’t true."

Pippen added shortly after, "Malik and his ex were separated before I ever met him that’s a fact."

Yao, however, shot down Pippen's claim in no uncertain terms.

"This is 100% false," she wrote, in response to Pippen's remark that the couple had already separated. "Continue to speak on my name and my relationship and we’re going to have issues."

"Receipts don’t lie. Let’s not go there," she added. "I think you’ve embarrassed yourself enough already."

Yao and Beasley got married in March after dating for two years and they share a 1-year-old son, Makai. On Dec. 3, E! News reported that Yao filed for divorce the very same day she saw the photos of him with Pippen.

In an Instagram Story post, Yao appeared to be blindsided by the photos of the two holding hands.

"Wow… I don't even know this man..this is wild y'all I'm seeing it for the time just like y'all," Yao wrote.

But Pippen took to her own Instagram Story the next day to write, "Don't always trust what you see on social media. Even salt looks like sugar."

The mother of four later posted, "Don't judge me until you know me. Don't underestimate me until you challenge me. And don't talk about me until you've talked to me."

Beasley isn't the first NBA star that Pippen has been linked to. Aside from her marriage to her now estranged husband Scottie -- which ended for the second time in 2018 when she refiled for divorce from the Chicago Bulls star -- she revealed last month that she actually dated Tristan Thompson before Khloe Kardashian during her appearance on the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn.

"I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A. I brought him to a party Kim had," she said. "I introduced him to all of them. Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloe. Which is fine, I don't even care. It's whatever. I'm the type of person that doesn't chase what's not for me. I will never chase a man; I will never put a leash on a man. I don't do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I'm great by myself."

