Larry King Fans Honor Late Talk Show Legend By Sharing Their Favorite Interview Moments

For over six decades, Larry King was a powerhouse on radio and television. From politicians to entertainers, the late media icon interviewed countless influential figures from around the world, always connecting on another level with his guests.

The iconic broadcaster died early Saturday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. A cause of death was not given, though King was hospitalized with COVID-19 earlier this month. He was 87.

With tributes coming in from past interviewees, celebrities and journalists, King's devoted fans also took to social media to share their favorite interviews and moments from his shows and appearances.

"RIP Larry King. Thanks for all the great moments, but especially for bringing us Debbie Reynolds’ Meryl Streep impression," one fan tweeted alongside a clip of the moment.

RIP Larry King. Thanks for all the great moments, but especially for bringing us Debbie Reynolds’ Meryl Streep impression pic.twitter.com/dvcW34AWQn — Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) January 23, 2021

"His interview with @OfficialSGIUSA Buddhist @LoveTinaTurner will FOREVER be my favorite interview by the one and only #LarryKing 🎙️," TV host Fernanda Kelly also tweeted.

His interview with @OfficialSGIUSA Buddhist @LoveTinaTurner will FOREVER be my favorite interview by the one and only #LarryKing 🎙️



Rest in Power 🕊️#NamMyohoRengeKyohttps://t.co/7Ynf4VPgCR — Fernanda Kelly (@FernandaKellyyy) January 23, 2021

Many people also shared a clip of when Community's Danny Pudi was asked what is a luxury he can't live without. When King wasn't satisfied when Pudi replied coffee and socks, the actor quipped, "Larry, I'm on Ducktales."

“Larry, I’m on Ducktales” is still the most legendary Larry King moment. pic.twitter.com/Ef0hhldSto — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) January 23, 2021

See more fans share their favorite King interviews and moments -- including interview with Beyoncé, Jerry Seinfeld, Prince and more -- below:

An extraordinary interview with Larry King and Prince. pic.twitter.com/onX4rdtTPC — Chris Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) January 23, 2021

My personal favourite Larry King moment was when he "hurt" Jerry Seinfeld. RIP pic.twitter.com/Sa57EH8C2p — Martin Angolo (@MartinAngolo) January 23, 2021

Everyone brings up Ducktales but this is without a doubt my favorite interview Larry King ever gave. When he says "Hello I'm Mr. Hedgehog" it never fails to make me laugh. RIP Larry King, an absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/dZZz53fRXK — Unfortunately Corporeal 🦇 (@AntLOL666) January 23, 2021

Thank you Larry King for giving us the greatest scene in the history of animation. pic.twitter.com/sR7ucQDpZv — Crimson Mayhem (@Crimson_Mayhem_) January 23, 2021

Condolences to the family and friends of Larry King. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/82gIoz5J01 — Mainly Eminem (@MainlyEminem) January 23, 2021

One of my favorite Larry King moments was him hooping with LeBron. #RIPLarryKing pic.twitter.com/hhouJ4uMLw — Karim Alammuri (@Radio_Reem) January 23, 2021

Rip to TV Legend Larry King, here’s a throw back of when he interviewed @Beyonce ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/QOugRgYRPT — Beyoncé Hub (@theyoncehub) January 23, 2021

Rest In Peace Larry King.

Rest In Peace Mac. pic.twitter.com/h3mkVF5u8i — Rap Favorites (@RapFavorites) January 23, 2021

in honor of larry king let us remember how he brought us this iconic moment: pic.twitter.com/Ps1whazQcU — n 💫 ceo of bottom han solo (@skyswalkerleia) January 23, 2021

my fav larry king moment pic.twitter.com/1uZD4N4XGr — Danielle Betsy (@sistersome) January 23, 2021

My personal fav Larry King interview -- Tyler came on being all "TYLER!!!" and Larry's conversational, inquisitive style led to one of the best interviews I've ever seen. Should be required viewing for anyone who wants to be an entertainment journalist. https://t.co/yc7VCw1Nfn — Casey Seijas (@caseyseijas) January 23, 2021

A fond farewell to Larry King, who among other things gave us this iconic interview moment 🌽 pic.twitter.com/AMvaRQVelX — Mike Tague (@rhymeswithbeg) January 23, 2021