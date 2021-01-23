Larry King Dead at 87: Oprah, Ryan Seacrest and More Pay Tribute

Broadcasting legend Larry King died early Saturday morning at age 87, and many took to social media to mourn the loss of a media mainstay.
King's company, Ora Media, shared the news, writing that the iconic broadcaster died early Saturday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. A cause of death was not given, though King was hospitalized with COVID-19 earlier this month.
"For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's many thousands of interviews, awards and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster," the statement read, in part. "Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows' titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience."
Following the news, many of King's famous friends and fans paid tribute to the iconic interviewer on social media.
Oprah posted a photo of the two together, writing, "It was always a treat to sit at your table. And hear your stories. Thank you Larry King."
"I lost a dear friend and mentor. Truly an American treasure. Rest in peace, Larry King," Ryan Seacrest wrote.
"Just heard the awful news about Larry King," Craig Ferguson wrote. "He taught me so much. He was a true mensch. He probably even taught me that word. So long pal, thanks for all the laughs. Say hi to Rickles."
"RIP Larry King!!!!" tweeted Andy Cohen. "I loved the easy breezy format of his CNN show, and his amazing voice."
Wendy Williams also tweeted about the "sad news," while Roseanna Arquette shared simply, "Rest In Peace Larry King" with a peace sign.
See more tributes below:
