Landon Clifford, YouTube Star, Dead at 19

Landon Clifford has died. The YouTube star, who became famous on the platform for appearing with his family on Cam&Fam, died earlier this month, his wife, Camryn Clifford, announced on Instagram.

The couple, whose YouTube channel amassed more than one million followers since they posted their first video in 2017, shared two children, Briar, 2, and Delilah, 3 months.

"August 13th 2020 was Landon’s last day being the best dad and husband he could be," she wrote alongside a pic of her hand on his chest in the hospital. "After spending the following 6 days in a coma he passed on and donated several organs to people in need all over the country. He died saving the lives of others. That’s the type of person he was. Compassionate, loving, thoughtful, kind, and gentle."

"He was an amazing husband and the best father those girls could of ever asked for. It saddens me deeply that they will never get to truly know him," she continued. "He was so young and had so much more life to live. This isn’t how things were supposed to go. He was meant to make it to his next birthday. He was meant to walk his daughters down the isle [sic]. He was meant to die old with me."

Camryn concluded her post by writing that "words can not come close to describe the pain I feel."

"All I can do now is make sure our girls know how much he loved us," she wrote. "He’s looking down on us from heaven and his light will shine through the clouds when we look up at him. May he rest peacefully."