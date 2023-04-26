Lance Bass Says He Made 'Way More' Money After NSYNC Broke Up

Lance Bass is doing better now than ever before. The pop star and TV personality is looking back at his time as a member of NSYNC, and explaining why it wasn't exactly the life people may assume.

Bass, 43, recently sat down for a chat on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, where he was asked to recall the best part about "being rich and famous really young."

"Well, the worst thing is people thinking that we were rich, because we were not," Bass said with a chuckle. "We were famous, but we were not rich. I made way more money after NSYNC than I did during NSYNC."

Famously, the band's creator and manager, Lou Pearlman, mishandled the group's finances and was sued by several members of different boy bands for cheating them out of what they'd earned.

"He really took a majority of all of our stuff... [made] horrible, horrible deals," Bass said of Pearlman, who died in August 2016 at the age of 62, while serving time in federal prison after being convicted on numerous fraud charges.

That being said, Bass remembers his time with his fellow bandmates -- Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Justin Timberlake and Joey Fatone -- and he credits their family dynamic for keeping them all grounded and sane.

"To do that, with those guys, it was incredible. And you had some of the best experiences ever," Bass shared. "Obviously, it changed my life, led me to so many things I wanted to do in life... they're incredible, incredible guys."

They also formed a "great support system."

"I'm glad I was in a band because I had four of my brothers that kept you down to earth, right? If you said anything off the wall, they would just slap you down like, 'What did you just say?' But if you're a solo artist, you're always like, 'Yes, yes, yes.' You're the boss. That's it," Bass said. "You kind of get this Michael Jackson syndrome of not knowing what reality is. But with a group, we had a great family unit around us, we were held down to earth."