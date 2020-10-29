Lana Parrilla to Star in 'Why Women Kill' Season 2

Why Women Kill is rounding out a killer cast.

Once Upon a Time's Lana Parrilla will star in season 2 of CBS All Access' revenge drama anthology series, the streaming service announced Thursday. Parrilla joins the previously announced Allison Tolman, who plays the timid and awkward yet optimistic housewife Alma, and Nick Frost, who plays Alma’s veterinarian husband Bertram.

Parrilla is set to play Rita, described as "the sardonic wife to the wealthy and evil Carlo Castillo. As she waits for her elderly husband to die, Rita runs the garden club with an iron fist and spends much of her time engaging in an affair with a younger lover."

Additionally, four more actors have joined the series.

Shadowhunters alum Matthew Daddario has been cast to play Scooter, who is Rita's "gorgeous, sexy and not-so-bright lover." Described as a "charming would-be actor, Scooter is well kept by Rita but pursues a secret relationship elsewhere."

B.K. Cannon will play Dee, Alma’s "wry and brassy daughter who works as a waitress in a local diner. Though self-deprecating, Dee can be vulnerable under her emotional armor and finds her illicit affair with a secret lover to be both exciting and humiliating."

Jordane Christie will portray Vern, "a tough, rugged private detective." When the series kicks off, Vern finds himself "intrigued and suspicious when he’s hired to investigate Rita’s younger lover, whom she suspects is cheating on her."

Veronica Falcón will play Catherine, Carlo Castillo’s spinster daughter. Described as "prim and proper, Catherine detests her father’s gorgeous wife, Rita, and returns to town after a mysterious accident, seeking a way to destroy her."

Season 2 features a new cast and storylines set in 1949 that will explore what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society, and the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong.

The first season of Why Women Kill was led by Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and is available to stream on CBS All Access.

