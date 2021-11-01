Lana Del Rey Defends Her New Album Cover After Lack of Diversity Criticism: 'I'm Literally Changing the World'

Lana Del Rey is speaking out in defense of herself after releasing the new cover for her album, Chemtrails Over the Country Club. The 35-year-old singer first posted the black-and-white cover to Instagram on Sunday night, writing, "There’s always turmoil and upheaval and in the midst of it, there’s always beautiful music too. Introducing my new album chemtrails over the country club 🥀"

In the photo, Del Rey is grinning while surrounded by a group of female friends. She also released the track list of 11 songs and the back cover, which features a smiling Del Rey facing her pals.

The outspoken musician almost immediately commented on her cover post, seemingly defending the perceived lack of diversity on the cover.

"I also want to say that with everything going on this year! And no this was not intended-these are my best friends, since you are asking today," she began. "And damn! As it happens when it comes to my amazing friends and this cover yes there are people of color on this record's picture and that’s all I’ll say about that but thank you."

She goes on to name several of the women in the photo, adding, "We are all a beautiful mix of everything- some more than others which is visible and celebrated in everything I do."

Del Rey described her work as "extremely inclusive without even trying to."

"My best friends are rappers, my boyfriends have been rappers," she wrote. "My dearest friends have been from all over the place, so before you make comments again about a WOC/POC issue, I’m not the one storming the capital (sic), I’m literally changing the world by putting my life and thoughts and love out there on the table 24 seven. Respect it."