Lana Condor Talks Her Engagement and 'To All the Boys' Spin-Off (Exclusive)

Lana Condor is gushing over her fiancé! ET's Will Marfuggi spoke to the 24-year-old actress on Wednesday, nearly two months after she announced her engagement to her longtime beau, Anthony De La Torre.

"He did ask my dad for my hand in marriage, which was very important to me," Condor said of De La Torre, 28, with whom she's recently started wedding planning. "I didn’t tell him to do that so, the fact that he did do that was really, really amazing."

As for what she loves most about her husband-to-be, Condor told ET that he simply "has it all."

"I think he's the funniest person ever. I oftentimes find him more funny than what's on television, so I’ll just watch him," she said. "I love watching him exist. I love watching him live life. He’s so amazing... I love him very, very much. I’m very excited."

On the professional front, Condor wrapped Netflix's To All the Boys franchise last year. While the actress hasn't been approached to appear in the reported spin-off based off of her character's younger sister, Kitty, she's thrilled for a new person to lead the franchise.

"I haven’t had any conversations about that, however, I’m very excited for Anna Cathcart, who plays Kitty," Condor gushed. "It's kind of her turn now to fall in love and have new experiences, so I’m very excited for her. I think she’s very ready and capable to do so."

Whether or not she appears in the To All the Boys franchise again, Condor thinks fans of the franchise will enjoy her new flick, Moonshot. The future-set film, which she stars in alongside Cole Sprouse, follows two college students who sneak onboard a space shuttle from Earth to Mars in order to be united with their significant others.

"I hope that they love it. I think my audience is very, very loving. My fans simply love love and for some reason they love watching me fall in love," she said. "To me, in terms of my career, I really do want the projects that I am a part of to have the audience leaving hopeful, and uplifted, and believing in love. I hope that they love it."

Sprouse thinks they will, telling ET that the film is "feel-good" and "not too heavy."

"It's not something that's gonna emotionally wear on you," he said. "After everything that we've all been through in the last three years, I think just having a nice, easy to digest, piece of cinema is gonna be really sweet and really nice."

Moonshot will land on HBO Max on March 31.