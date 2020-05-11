Lamar Odom Is No Longer Engaged to Sabrina Parr as She Says He's Seeking Help

Lamar Odom's fianceé, Sabrina Parr, has ended their engagement one year after he proposed. Parr took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to write out a message to her followers, updating them on her current relationship status.

"Y'all know I'm honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar," Parr wrote. "This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children."

Without going into detail, Parr went on to claim that Odom is battling his own demons privately.

"Lamar has somethings that he alone has to work through. I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs," she continued. "I wish him all the best and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved."

Sabrina Parr/ Instagram Story

Odom has struggled in the past with substance abuse issues, which were highlighted following his marriage to Khloe Kardashian. Parr did not specifically list substance abuse struggles as a part of her reasoning for ending her engagement.

The former couple celebrated their relationship back in September with a lavish engagement party. Odom shared photos from the event on his Instagram account at the time.

"I had a great time at my engagement party with the special ladies in my life @getuptoparr @destinyodomm," he wrote, captioning pics of Parr in an embellished white gown as he wore an all-white linen look. "It was so important to me for my family and friends, especially my daughter to be there with me this time around."

Though Parr has wiped Odom from her own Instagram account, she still remains in many of his photos. Last month, the pair appeared in a steamy shoot together for Parr's e-Book, the Natural Body Guide.

Odom popped the question to Parr in Nov. 2019, declaring on social media, "She's the ONE!!!!" This post has been deleted.

Look back on their engagement in the clip below.