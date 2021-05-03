Lamar Odom Gives Thanks to Kardashians While Watching 'Khloe & Lamar' Marathon

Lamar Odom is looking back with love. The former NBA star took to Instagram on Thursday to share his thanks to his ex-wife's family while taking a walk down memory lane.

Odom shared a clip of himself as he watched a marathon of his E! reality series Khloe & Lamar, which detailed his romance with his then-wife Khloe Kardashian.

The show -- which was a spin-off of the long-running flagship series Keeping Up With the Kardashians -- ran for two seasons and a total of 20 episodes from 2011 to 2012. The series documented the couple as they lived their life and rode the ups and downs of their whirlwind romance.

"It's crazy how time flies," Odom says in the clip as he watches the episode. "I want to give a shout out to E!, for giving me the opportunity, a shout-out to my ex-wife, [and] to Kris Jenner [and] Kim, for giving me the opportunity to cross over."

"I'll never forget the day I got married on TV," Odom adds, as he seemingly gets entranced by watching the episode. "I get a little emotional watching it."

"Khloe & Lamar Marathon. My show with my ex wife ❤️," Odom captioned the clip. "I want to thank @krisjenner @khloekardashian @kimkardashian @robkardashianofficial @kourtneykardash for taking me in and loving me without judgement."

"Y’all gave me family and for that I am forever grateful 🙏🏾❤️" he added.

Odom and Kardashian tied the knot in September 2009 after only a month of dating. Their wedding appeared on KUWTK, and the popularity of their relationship paved the way for their spin-off show to get greenlit by the network.

Kardashian -- who now shares a 2-year-old daughter True with Tristan Thompson -- first filed for divorce from Odom in 2013. They called off their divorce after Odom was hospitalized for a drug overdose in October 2015.

After helping him recover and get sober, Kardashian reinstituted her divorce filing and their marriage was terminated in December 2016. The pair have remained amiable in the wake of their split.