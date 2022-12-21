'Laguna Beach' Star Talan Torriero Shares Hilarious Reaction to 'Oops Baby' No. 3

Former reality star Talan Torriero and his wife, Danielle, have an unexpected holiday surprise. The couple took to Instagram on Tuesday, giving their candid reactions to discovering that they were having an unplanned third child.

"Oops baby due June 2023 👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼," the 36-year-old Laguna Beach star captioned the clip in which Danielle gets a positive pregnancy test result and breaks down in tears as their 5-year-old son, Bronson, and 2-year-old daughter, Hudson, feed off their parents' emotional energy.

"I knew it!" Danielle says in the clip as her oldest tries to lift up her shirt to see the baby. "I freaking knew it."

"Holy shh," Talan says. "Mama's having another baby."

He then turns the camera to face himself, his eyes wide.

The couple has been married for eight years and live in Nebraska raising their family together.

Back in 2017, Talan exclusively opened up to ET about the birth of his son, Bronson.

“When I first saw my son cry and take his first breath in the world, I couldn’t help but tear up just thinking about how beautiful life is,” Talan exclusively told ET at the time. “I fell even more in love with my wife today. She is going to make an incredible mother, and I can’t wait to get our boy home to start this journey.”

During the episode, LC and Kristin discussed their much-talked-about "love triangle" with Stephen, noting that he actually wasn't the main guy in the mix at the time.

"I'll say this. This is terrible," Lauren said, laughing. "They were always like, everybody wants Stephen, but, like, they were never like, honestly, I was hooking up with Talan."

"We all were," Kristin confirmed.

Shortly after the Dear Media podcast dropped, Talan took to TikTok to comment on his former co-stars' discussion, sharing a pic of LC, Stephen and Kristin posing together as he lip-synced to Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero."

Talan jokingly sang, "It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me."