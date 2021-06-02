Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica Ball' Tour Is Postponed Until 2022

Lady Gaga fans will have to wait a little longer until they see her on tour.

The singer's Chromatica Ball tour has been postponed until 2022. In a statement emailed to ticket holders on Wednesday, Gaga expressed that they would have to wait to reschedule shows until summer of next year.

"While some parts of the world are moving quickly to open up, others are not yet ready. So until we can confirm all global dates, we have to postpone the Chromatica Ball shows to the summer of 2022," the statement shared online by fans reads. This is the second time the tour has been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. New dates have not been announced.

The rescheduled tour was set to kick off on July 25 in Paris, France, and wrap Aug. 27 in Chicago. Chromatica was released on May 29, and features the hits "Stupid Love" and "Rain on Me" featuring Ariana Grande.

Gaga, meanwhile, has kept busy, filming the highly anticipated House of Gucci movie, in Rome, Italy. The Oscar-winning pop star completed her role as Patrizia Reggiani (later Patrizia Gucci) in May, posting a photo of her fist bumping the film's director, Ridley Scott, as crew members are seen behind him.

"That’s a wrap, Rid. #HouseOfGucci," Gaga captioned the shot. In the drama, Adam Driver stars as Patrizia's late ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci, Al Pacino takes on the role of Aldo Gucci, while Jared Leto is Paolo Gucci.

Set to be released in November, House of Gucci follows the story of Patrizia and Maurizio's failed romance, which ended with her allegedly hiring a hitman to murder the grandson of designer Guccio Gucci. Patrizia was later arrested for the crime and dubbed Vedova Nera or "The Black Widow."

