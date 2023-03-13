Lady Gaga Rushes to Help Photographer Who Fell on 2023 Oscars Red Carpet

Lady Gaga to the rescue! On the 95th Academy Awards ceremony's champagne carpet, Gaga rushed to help a photographer who fell while walking past her.

The moment, which was caught on video and quickly went viral online, shows Gaga spotting the photographer as he trips and stumbles while walking past her. After hearing the gasps of the crowd around them, Gaga turns and runs to check on him.

Gaga stops to help photographer who falls over taking pics of her #oscars pic.twitter.com/L1lyOfuCA4 — MAX (@ThisIsMax) March 13, 2023

In another video, however, some fans saw the moment as awkward after the photographer patted Gaga’s hip. Gaga’s facial expression appeared serious after the encounter.

Lady Gaga helped a photographer who fell over at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/CJyhpFAV3n — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 13, 2023

Despite the run-in, looked stunning at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for Hollywood's biggest night. The Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter wore an elegant Versace black gown with a sheer bodice and dropped waist for the occasion.

Oscar audiences got a surprise during the ceremony when Gaga made a last-minute decision to sing "Hold My Hand," her Oscar-nominated single from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack. The singer initially announced she could not perform because of an overbooked schedule, but announced the morning of the show that she would attend after all.

Gaga hit the stage in a stripped-down look -- far from what we're used to seeing the glamorous actress-singer wear while performing -- wearing her hair in a French braid, created by celebrity hairstylist Frederic Aspiras on behalf of Joico, and sporting little to no makeup while singing to the crowd in a black T-shirt and jeans.

Before delivering the powerful ballad, Gaga had a message for the audience about unity, telling the crowd of famous faces, "I wrote this song with my friend, BloodPop, for the film Top Gun: Maverick, in my studio basement. It's deeply personal for me, and I think that we all need each other. We need a lot of love to walk through this life."

She continued, "And we all need a hero sometimes. There's heroes all around us in unassuming places, but you might find you can be your own hero, even if you feel broken inside."

The equally stripped-down performance earned Gaga a standing ovation by much of the crowd who were in awe of her last-minute appearance.

Sunday's performance marked Gaga's third time singing live at the Oscars. She previously performed "Til It Happens to You" from The Hunting Ground in 2016 and "Shallow" from A Star Is Born in 2019, with the latter earning her first win in the Best Original Song category.