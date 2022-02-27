Lady Gaga Reunites With Bradley Cooper at 2022 SAG Awards

The House of Gucci starred stunned in a while Armani gown on the red carpet at Sunday's awards show, where she's a double nominee, earning nods for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for her role as embattled Italian socialite Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci.

During the awards show, Gaga introduced House of Gucci with co-star Jared Leto, and was even a good sport when Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr. joked in their opening monologue that her many accolades also include "an Ultimate Fighting Championship."

She also reunited with A Star Is Born director and co-star Bradley Cooper, who was nominated for his starring role in Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley. The pair shared a smile in a sweet moment before the start of the show.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Despite her recognition by the Screen Actors Guild and other major awards, Gaga was perhaps the most notable snubs of this year's Oscar nominations, getting bumped out of the Lead Actress category. However, her performance has earned her plenty of acclaim already, including an Icon Award from this year's Palm Springs International Film Awards.

"I think about all the awards I've won over the years, and the way I've always wanted to be an actress, and I'm here now receiving this award and keep thinking to myself how grateful I am that it's for a character. For a real person, that I chose to play in a particular way," she told ET while accepting the honor.

"There was a way to tell this story that it was a woman using her body and manipulation to get what she wanted, a woman that used greed, a woman that gave herself into murder and scandal for money," she continued. "But when I read about her and I researched her, I realized inside Patrizia was the story of many women, and to receive an Icon Award for that is extremely meaningful to me."

See more in the video below.

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete coverage of the 2022 awards season.