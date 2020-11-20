Lady Gaga Is in Talks to Star Opposite Brad Pitt in 'Bullet Train'

Lady Gaga may have another role coming her way! ET has learned that the singer-actress is in talks to star opposite Brad Pitt in Bullet Train.

The action thriller, which will be directed by David Leitch, is about five assassins who, while aboard a fast-moving bullet train in Tokyo, find out their missions have something in common. The movie is based on Maria Beetle, a Japanese novel by Kotaro Isaka, and was adapted for the big screen by Zak Olkewicz.

While Gaga hasn't officially signed on to the project just yet, it's been confirmed that Pitt will play Ladybug in the Sony Pictures film, while Joey King is to play Prince and Aaron Taylor-Johnson will be Tangerine. Michael Shannon is also set to star in the movie.

Gaga's last big movie was A Star Is Born, which landed her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in 2019. Pitt, meanwhile, last starred in Ad Astra and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, the latter of which earned him the 2020 Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.