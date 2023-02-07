'La La Land' to Be Adapted Into a Broadway Musical

La La Land is packing its bags and heading to Broadway!

Lionsgate and producer Marc Platt announced on Tuesday that the beloved 2016 musical, written and directed by Damien Chazelle, is set to be adapted for the Great White Way.

La La Land stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling as an aspiring actress and a struggling jazz musician, respectively, who fall in and out of love as they chase their dreams in Hollywood. The film won six Oscars at the 89th Academy Awards, including Best Actress, Best Director, Best Score and Best Song.

Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning director Bartlett Sher will helm the La La Land Broadway adaptation, based on a book written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Ayad Akhtar and three-time Barrymore Award winner Matthew Decker. The show will also feature music by the film's Oscar-winning composer, Justin Hurwitz, and lyrics by the Oscar and Tony-winning composing team Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

"I’m thrilled to reunite with Lionsgate and the incredible team behind La La Land to adapt the movie for the Broadway stage, the next exciting chapter in its evolution," said Platt in a press release. "We’ve assembled a world-class team to create a musical that will delight La La Land’smillions of current fans and introduce the property to a whole new audience."

"With La La Land in Concert marking its sixth year of touring worldwide and the original film a timeless and globally revered cultural touchstone, we’re excited to provide fans yet another way to experience the original movie," added Jenefer Brown, Lionsgate EVP & Head of Global Products & Experiences.