Kyra Sedgwick Shares the Role She Told Kevin Bacon He Couldn't Take Because of Her Unusual Phobia

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon's almost 35-year marriage is filled with compromises and bizarre phobias. The adorable pair were guests on Thursday's episode The Late Late Show With James Corden, where they discussed their unusual aversions and how that impacted one of Bacon's roles.

"He was asked to play a dancing, singing M&M, the candy. I have a thing with moving, talking food," Sedgwick, 57, shared of her 64-year-old actor husband. "I have a serious issue with this. It makes me sick to my stomach when I see commercials where the Oreo slides down the cream slide, just the cookie part -- any anthropomorphizing of food."

Cibophobia is a fear of food, and a The Late Late Show producer claimed that "cibolasiphobia," is the term used to describe Sedgwick's fear.

"I had no idea I married a cibolasiphobia," Bacon quipped.

But the Footloose star has some unexpected aversions of his own.

"I don't like earrings. I don't know if I'd quite call it a phobia," Bacon shared. "But the great thing about not liking earrings is it's one of those things where people are like, 'Oh, that's too bad.' Nobody's ever going to change anything, change their behavior in any way. It's not like a fear of heights where you just go upstairs."

Bacon noted that his fear of earrings isn't something he's going to work to overcome anytime soon.

"It's gotta be some deep-seated childhood trauma, but it's not like I'm going to do a bunch of mushrooms and try to figure it out," he quipped.

And though Bacon might not be a fan of earrings, his wife's favorite gift is jewelry, according to the couple's daughter, Sosie Bacon.

Sosie spoke with ET back in October 2022, sharing, "My mom always says, 'It's not a present if it's not jewelry.' ... Jewelry is so awesome and beautiful. I will never be upset about getting it."

Kyra and Kevin are also guests on Friday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, and open up about their upcoming 35th wedding anniversary.

"We don't usually do a big thing for our anniversary. We usually hang out and go to dinner," Kyra admitted. "We're pretty boring."

Kevin noted that he likes that their anniversary falls in the month of September.

"The light is so beautiful and for some reason, New Years is supposed to be the start of the year, but it never feels like the start of the year for me," he says. "September feels like when the year starts. It's hopeful."