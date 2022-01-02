Kylie Jenner Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Reflective New Year's Post

Kylie Jenner said goodbye to 2021. The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a special message with her followers in honor of the new year. “As 2022 is approaching i’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held,” she wrote.

“i will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and i hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time. 🖤”

Next to the message was a black and white photo of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum cradling her baby bump. The 24-year-old received nothing but love in the comments from her famous fam. “I love you my precious girl you are an Angel ❤️😍🥰,” her mother Kris Jenner wrote. “I love you baby girl 🤍,” Khloe Kardashian added. Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner chimed in with a series of flame and heart emojis.

Kylie took to her Instagram Story to share a quick glimpse of her growing baby bump. In the video the makeup mogul rubbed her belly while she looked in the mirror. The media maven and her boyfriend Travis Scottconfirmed that they were expecting their second child in Sept.

The social media superstar’s post came the same day that her boyfriend made his return to Instagram, following the death of 10 people at the ASTROWORLD music festival in Nov. “Always 🤎,” the "Sicko Mode" rapper captioned the black and white photo.

Kylie replied with two brown heart emojis. Kylie and Travis have remained largely out of the spotlight. However, their 3-year-old daughter Stormi found herself helping her grandmother Kris Jenner get out of an awkward interview on New Year’s Eve.