Kylie Jenner Shares Pics From Her Stunning Baby Shower

Kylie Jenner is celebrating the upcoming arrival of her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott. The 24-year-old makeup mogul shared pictures of her baby shower on Friday, celebrating with family.

Jenner wore a long-sleeved white dress for the occasion, holding her baby bump as she posed by giant giraffe statues, which appears to be the theme of the baby shower. She also showed off the stunning flowers and intimate setup, with guests being gifted blankets with their names on it. Among the attendees were her mom, Kris Jenner, and her grandmother, MJ. While there were no pictures of Scott, Jenner shared a picture of a personalized table setting with 30-year-old Scott's name on it.

A source tells ET that Jenner and Scott are focusing on their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, and the upcoming arrival of their second child following the tragedy at Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, in November. The concert took a tragic turn after 10 people died from compression asphyxia. He is currently facing multiple lawsuits.

"The Astroworld tragedies and going through everything together has brought Kylie and Travis closer, but their main focus right now is their family," the source says of the couple. "Travis has been waiting on Kylie hand and foot. Kylie has been there for him mentally and he has been there for her physically. Kylie and Travis are excited about being new parents again and sharing this experience with Stormi. Stormi is beyond excited to be a big sister and can hardly contain herself."

On New Year's Eve, Jenner penned an Instagram message reflecting on the tough year while showing off her bare baby bump.

"As 2022 is approaching I've been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held," she wrote. "I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time. 🖤"