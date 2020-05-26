Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Video of Chicago West Complimenting Cousin Stormi's Hair: Watch!

Giggles and hair talk makes fun girl time! Kim Kardashian West’s daughter Chicago enjoyed some quality cousin time with Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster, and the fun was captured in a video posted on social media on Monday.

The clip showed the 2-year-olds enjoying a ride in a red-roofed wagon while laughing, eating cookies and talking to each other.

“I like your hair!” Chicago says after stroking Stormi’s head.

“Thank you!” Stormi responds.

“THESE TWO 😍🤍,” Kylie, 22, captioned the video on her Instagram account.

Kim echoed Kylie's sentiments, tweeting, “OMG these two ❤️❤️ Stormi x Chi ❤️❤️.”

With just a two-week age difference, the cousins clearly share a close bond with each other, as well as their other 2-year-old cousin -- Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson.

In April, Kylie shared a cute video of the trio playing together.

Kylie has since been enjoying quarantine with Stormi, whom she shares with Travis Scott, and she recently shared how the little one did in a candy challenge.

In the video, Kylie left a bowl of candy in front of Stormi and instructed her to wait until mommy returned from the bathroom before she could have three of the treats.

Although appearing eager to dig in at one point while Kylie was away from the room, the youngster successfully resisted temptation.

