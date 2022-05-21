Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Moments With Stormi Ahead of Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding

Kylie Jenner's making adorable memories in Italy with her 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, and it has cuteness written all over it!

The makeup mogul is in Portofino, Italy ahead of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding but in the meantime, the mother-daughter duo enjoyed the scenery Saturday after getting ready for a pre-wedding lunch. Jenner looked stunning in a floral dress with matching red lipstick, while Stormi looked adorable in a white dress and matching shoes.

In one of the photos she posted on Instagram, Jenner's seen hugging Stormi with the Italian Riviera coastline serves as their picturesque backdrop. And it seems Stormi's perfected her skills behind the camera, because Jenner gave her credit in a second post commemorating the occasion.

In that post, Stormi is standing several feet away from Jenner, who is sitting on cheetah print furniture as she nails her pose. Jenner captioned the post, "my baby's got me."

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian has also been keeping busy snapping away. She took to Instagram and shared the scene of the pre-wedding lunch. The entire fam bam boarded a yacht and headed to the Italian fishing village of San Fruttuoso. In one of the snaps, Khloe showed the immaculate table setting, which included opulent floral centerpieces on the table.

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

Khloe rocked a Dolce & Gabbana mini dress and brown knee-high boots for the shindig. And it's pretty clear the Good American co-founder can't get enough of how great she looks in the dress, because she uploaded three separate posts to her feed striking separate poses. In one of those posts she captioned it, "La Dolce Vita." Sweet, indeed! In the most recent post, her caption simply included the Italian flag.

Earlier in the day, photographers got the entire family on their way to the boat that would take them to their pre-wedding lunch. Kourtney led the way with a black mini dress and a black and blue lace veil. She finished off the look with long black gloves. Not to be outdone, Travis rocked a black robe, necklace and black shades.

Kim Kardashian also went with the dark theme, opting for a black dress, black heels and a couple of silver crosses on her necklace.