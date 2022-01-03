Kylie Jenner Reacts to Discovering That She and Rosalia Are the Voices Behind a Viral TikTok Trend

Kylie Jenner, queen of "rise and shine," has once again sparked a viral TikTok trend so popular that not one, but two of her nieces have already used it.

The 24-year-old pregnant makeup mogul took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, sharing a fan's discovery that audio of two girls screaming, which has become part of a major trend, actually originated with Kylie and singer Rosalia screaming together in a video.

Kylie reposted the discovery, writing, "omg," with two laughing/crying emojis and tagging Rosalia.

The 28-year-old "LA FAMA" singer replied on her own Stories, writing, "@kyliejenner queeeeeeeee," with several more laughing/crying emojis.

The trend has become such a hit that both Kim Kardashian West's 8-year-old daughter, North West, and Kourtney Kardashian's 9-year-old daughter, Penelope Disick, have participated in the trend on their own accounts, which they share with their famous moms.

In North's video, she screams into the camera before lip syncing to Aaliyah's "Are You That Somebody?" while rocking a red coat and white furry hat.

Penelope similarly screams, though her initial look is more dramatic with a white cream face mask and her hair in a wrap before the clip cuts to her in orderly French braids.

Kylie recently returned to Instagram after an extended absence following the Astroworld tragedy that took the lives of 10 concertgoers at her boyfriend, Travis Scott's, show back in November.

In addition to posting a throwback pic of her momager, Kris Jenner, Kylie also shared a black-and-white photo of herself baring her baby bump.

"As 2022 is approaching i’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held," she captioned the pic. "I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and i hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time. 🖤"