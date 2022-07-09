Kylie Jenner Calls Out Instacart Driver Who Delivered Food To Her House, Claimed He Heard Baby Crying

Kylie Jenner wanted to enjoy her mayo-drenched salami and pepperoni sandwich in peace, but her Instacart delivery driver dampened the mood, albeit briefly.

The 24-year-old makeup mogul took to social media earlier this week to call out TikToker Pablo Tamayo, who claimed that while delivering a $12 pack of pepperoni from the ritzy West Hollywood grocery store, Erewhon, he heard a baby scream inside the residence. The deliver guy also claimed he wasn't tipped handsomely, after allegedly confirming he was delivering the order to Jenner's opulent home.

Tamayo posted a video ranting about the ordeal, claiming he was given instructions on where to drop off the delivery. He also claimed he was escorted by a man past the gate to drop off the food.

"I just went in Kylie's house," he claimed on the video. He also claimed he went "through this little pathway with like a river beneath it" to get to it.

@thisisntpablo I CANNOT MAKE THIS SHIT UP i just delivered to Kylie Jenner😭😭 ♬ original sound - Pablo Tamayo

@kyliejenner i’m convinced you either loooooove mayo or absolutely hate it ♬ original sound - Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner / TikTok

But he wasn't done. The Instacart driver said he got a peek into "the whole house" and saw "these assistants, all these maids and s**t." Then, he dropped this, which really set off Jenner: "I didn't see Kylie. I didn't see Stormi, but I swear I heard a baby scream."

Tamayo captioned his video with the headline, "I CANNOT MAKE THIS S**T UP," but it seems like he sure did, according to Jenner who called him out for lying.

In since-deleted comments but captured by E! News, Kylie took the Instacart driver to task saying, "no one comes through the gate! the river ?? no river. the lying for attention rubs me the wrong way sorry." She also said the driver "lied too about seeing through my windows and hearing my son cry. ??"

Jenner later posted a snippet on TikTok showing her make the mouth-watering sandwich. Near the end of that video, Kylie's sen taking a bite out of the sammie while Travis Scott is all smiles lurking in the background. She captioned that video, "I'm convinced you either loooooove mayo or absolutely hate it."