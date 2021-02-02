Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Share Sweet Tributes to Daughter Stormi on Her Third Birthday

Happy birthday, Stormi Webster! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter turned three years old on Monday, and her parents celebrated the big day with emotional tributes.

In an Instagram post, Kylie said she shed tears over how fast her daughter's growing up.

"Thank you God for sending this little soul to me," she wrote. "Crying today because I can't stop the time. It's all the little things I'll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty. Watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years but on the other side I'm excited to watch you grow into the most special girl I know you will be and all the amazing things I know you will do. Happy birthday to my baby forever!!!!"

Travis shared his own heartwarming poem for Stormi on Monday alongside two adorable pictures of them together.

"3 is bigger than 2, 3 more years of love that's true, 3 more inches u might have grew, 3 more years a lot to dooo!!! 3 more TIMES I LOVE UUUUUU," he wrote. "Happy bday to my Lil storm storm."

The proud parents also went all out for their little girl's special day, and celebrated in style with some seriously cool birthday party decor and treats.

Stormi was decked out like a b-day princess rocking a feathery, light pink gown and a glittering tiara, so she could celebrate her special day in regal style.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

No princess birthday is complete without a fairy tale castle -- which was the exact look the family went for with their decorations.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Stormi also enjoyed a special sweet treat layout and a bouncy house/slide, customized especially for her.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Meanwhile, Kylie's famous family also wished Stormi a happy birthday. Her brother, Rob Kardashian, Instagrammed a picture of him holding Stormi as they shared a big laugh.

"Happy Birthday STORMi ⛈," he wrote.

Kim Kardashian West shared a picture of Stormi with her cousins -- True, Chicago and Dream.

"Happy Birthday Stormi!!!!" she wrote. "OMG Stormi ⛈ You are the smartest, sweetest, silliest girl I know! I can't believe you are three years old! 😩Our babies are so big! Happy Birthday angel girl!"

Khloe Kardashian shared family throwback pictures of Stormi on her Instagram Story, writing, "I'm not crying! I promise. Happy third birthday Stormi."

Instagram

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner kept it simple, posting a picture of her cuddling her niece.

As for Kris Jenner, she shared a video of Stormi taking on the Candy Challenge back in May and showing her impressive patience.

The proud grandmother wrote, "Happy Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Stormi!!!!! You are the best daughter granddaughter, cousin, niece and friend anyone can imagine!!! You are so smart and funny and sweet and have a heart of gold.... and you have PATIENCE!!!!!! I love you so much Stormi Lou... you are such a huge part of my heart!!!!! Lovey Xoxox."

Meanwhile, at just three years old, Stormi has plenty of impressive skills. Last month, Kylie shared video of her already snowboarding like a pro in Aspen. Watch below for more.