Kyle Richards Reveals How Much She Misses Lisa Vanderpump's Friendship

Kyle Richards is revealing just how much she misses her former friend, Lisa Vanderpump -- and it's not a whole lot.

On Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her daughters, Farrah, Alexia, and Sophia, were asked how much Richards misses Vanderpump on a scale of one to 10.

"On a scale of one to 10," Richards pondered, "two to three." Her daughters also guessed three.

As for her least favorite Housewife of all time, Richards says "that's so easy," but never outright says the woman's name. Her daughters just write "the witch," which refers to Carlton Gebbia, a wiccan woman who only appeared in season 4 of RHOBH.

"It's so easy that I already forgot her name," Richards quipped.

As for her and Vanderpump, this wouldn't be the first time she's been asked about her frenemy on WWHL. In September 2021, Richards reacted to Vanderpump's allegation that she was gossiping about Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi's financial and legal woes at Cohen's 2019 baby shower for his son, Ben.

"I would never say something like this, ever. But one could argue perhaps that maybe her memory is fading along with her relevance because she wasn't even at the baby shower," Richards said of the 61-year-old Vanderpump Rules star. "But I would never say something like that. You could think about it though, I'm just saying."

Richards and Vanderpump haven’t spoken since the fall of 2018, which came after Vanderpump fell out with nearly the entire cast of RHOBH over some drama involving a dog that Dorit Kemsley adopted from the restaurateur's rescue. Vanderpump ultimately chose to quit the show.

A few months later, in June 2019, Richards had a message for Vanderpump following her exit.

"I always wish Lisa the best," the 53-year-old Bravo star told ET at the time. "I know that she may not feel that, because of everything that's gone, but I have a lot of respect for Lisa. I care about her very much. You know, we had a lot of fun together, and I really wish her the best! I think she's amazing at what she does with her restaurants and bars, so I wish her continued success and health and happiness."