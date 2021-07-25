Kyle Richards Hospitalized After Walking Into Beehive

Kyle Richards is on the mend after her recent hospitalization. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed on her Instagram Story on Sunday that she was hospitalized after walking into a beehive.

"So this happened yesterday ... I walked into a hive of bees and was stung multiple times. If you know me at all you know I am allergic to bees and terrified of them," she began.

The reality star then shared a security camera video of the incident, which shows her frantically running around outside and jumping into her pool in an effort to escape the bees.

"I can laugh at this video now but what you can't see is that they were in my hair and were literally chasing me. My family wasn't home and for whatever reason the people that work for me couldn't hear me screaming for help. My landline wouldn't dial 911 and my epi pen was defective and wouldn't open," she explained.

"I share this story with you because I sometimes don't bother to take my epi pen with me," Richards continued. "I also don't know why I couldn't get mine to work. It's important to look on your tube and watch the videos of how to use it. There are different types of epi pens and they each work differently. But also always call 911 even if you are able to use your epi pen as they have to use other medications to help breathing etc."

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

The mom of four also shared a message thanking her local fire station and medical center for "taking such good care of me."

"Including helping me through my panic attack. And for repeatedly having to convince me there were no more bees in my hair," she added, alongside a laughing crying emoji.

"@lafdfirestation83 just came to check on me the day after," Richards wrote alongside a selfie. "Still looking like a hot mess with my pool hair and sting marks #supportyourlocalfiredepartment."

Instagram

See more on Richards in the video below.