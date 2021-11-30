Kyle Richards' Daughter Farrah Is Engaged to Businessman Alex Manos

Congratulations are in order for Kyle Richards daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie! The 33-year-old real estate agent announced her engagement to Beverly Hills Car Club owner Alex Manos over the weekend.

Farrah posted a series of photos to Instagram from what appears to be an engagement party, flashing her new diamond bling and cozying up to her fiancé.

"Beyond grateful for you I love you so much @mralexmanos," she captioned the pics, which featured the couple at a large dinner table posing in front of a chocolate cake that reads, "Congratulations Farrah & Alex."

Proud mom Kyle commented on the post, "My heart is bursting 💓 Love you both 💍 👰🏻‍."

Alex also posted about the engagement, writing, "Got engaged to my best friend slash ride or die 🙏🏼❤️."

Farrah commented on the post, "Can't wait to be your wife ❤️"

Farrah certainly has weddings on the brain as she just served as a bridesmaid in her cousin, Paris Hilton's, wedding earlier this month.

Days before her own engagement, Farrah posted photos from the wedding on Instagram, writing, "Still feeling the magic of #foreverhiltonreum 👰🏼‍♀️✨💫 📸: @germanlarkin @josevilla @chelsealaurenla."

As for Farrah's mom, she celebrated 25 years of marriage with Mauricio Umansky earlier this year. Kyle and Mauricio spoke with ET about the secret to their lasting marriage earlier this month.

"We've learned just to be even more protective of our relationship, and appreciate it," Kyle told ET.

