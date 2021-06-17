'KUWTK' Reunion Part 1: Which Kardashian Sister Deals With Fame the Worst and More Revelations

KUWTK had its series finale last week after 20 seasons. And though the series finale was a loving tribute to the reality series, the reunion special touched on more controversial topics, at times putting the siblings at-odds and making certain stars uncomfortable.

Here are the biggest revelations from part one of the reunion special:

Kim Used to Actively Seek Out Paparazzi

It's no secret that Kim has always sought out fame. Though she's now a reality TV icon, the mother of four admitted to trying to get the paparazzi's attention early into the show's run.

"I knew exactly where they were," she said of photographers. "Anytime I would get hair and makeup for the show, there was no way I was going home and washing it off. I would stop off at Robertson. I would stop off at The Ivy to pick up something to go, even if it was some bread to go, an empty bag. I would go in and pretend, 'Did I leave my glasses here?'"

Kim isn't ashamed of her behavior now, staying honest about her past.

"I think I can talk about it because it's so funny and I think people need to be more honest about those moments in life when you're just super desperate and want that," she admitted.

Kim's Thoughts on Her Sex Tape

Though the entire Kardashian-Jenner family is now incredibly famous, Kim first rose to stardom after her sex tape with her ex, Ray J. She noted that she hasn't had to explain it to her kids yet, but knows that one day she might.

"Luckily, I think so many years have gone on and so many things have happened positively that it really erases that," she shared. "That is something that I have to live with for the rest of my life. That is something that is being held over my head. I try not to have any regrets, but it's probably the one thing that I wish didn't exist. If I could erase any of the stupid things that I've done in my life, that's probably it. And it's more from being a mom than anything."

Kim and Kourtney Tried to Get Their Big Fight Cut From the Show

While it made for great TV, Kim and Kourtney didn't want their physical brawl to play out on camera. Unfortunately, the sisters happened to get into it on the wrong day.

"One day out of all of filming we have an E! representative come to set and that day an E! representative was on set during the fight," Khloe said of the dramatic scene. "Kendall and I were just kind of in shock."

"We thought it was a joke at first," Kendall said of the fight.

"They didn't want it shown but also an E! rep was there and they knew what happened," Khloe added, noting why the moment eventually made it to the screen.

Kris Jenner Names Easiest and Hardest Kids to Manage

The longtime momager manages all of her six kids, so Cohen put her in the hot seat asking which were the hardest and easiest of her children to manage.

"If I'm going to be honest, I think Kendall's the easiest," Kris said of her supermodel daughter. "She's also the kid that when she was seven would put herself to bed every night and say, 'I'm done for the day, Mommy.'"

Kris added that Kourtney is the hardest one to manage, and her eldest daughter agreed.

"I don't want to do things if it's not something I'm really not into, so my answer is 'no' to most things, and if it's going to be 'yes' I want to know every detail of what I'm going to be asked of," Kourtney explained.

Kylie Jenner Says Her First Kiss Launched Lip Kits

The self-made billionaire has been upfront in the past about her insecurities surrounding her lips as a teen. During the reunion, she went more in-depth.

"I think my love for makeup started with my insecurity with my lips," the Kylie Cosmetics founder noted. "I had really small lips, and I didn't ever think about it until I had one of my first kisses and the guy said to me, 'Oh my god, you're such a good kisser, but you have such small lips.'"

She said that the experience left her feeling "unkissable" and inspired her to get into makeup more.

Her family playfully suggested that Kylie reach out to the kisser in question, with Kendall joking, "You should do a collab with him!"

Kylie Talks Travis Scott, Pregnancy and Marriage

Though her relationship with Tyga was featured on the show, Kylie didn't show her current on-off boyfriend, Travis Scott, on the series.

"I don't know, sometimes he didn't want to be filmed. I never pressured him to be on the show," Kylie said of the rapper, who is also dad to her 3-year-old daughter, Stormi.

When asked about whether she wanted to get married one day, Kylie smiled and said, "I'm not thinking about marriage, right now, but I would hope to get married one day."

As for her secret pregnancy, Kylie added that being pregnant at an early age made her want to keep things private.

"I shared so much of my life. I was also really young when I got pregnant," she explained. "It was just a lot for me personally. I didn't know how I would bring that to the public too. With everyone's opinions, it was just something I needed to go through for myself, so I decided to not even deal with that."

She noted that in order to do this, she mostly stayed home and in her neighborhood, noting that toward the end she didn't even leave the house due to the helicopters surrounding her.

Does Kim Think She Should Have Had Her Own Show?

Though she previously joked about giving her sister, Kourtney, her career, Kim had a different take on her family's involvement in the reality series.

"The one thing that I always was certain of is that I am 10 times more boring in real life," she admitted. "I think that people assume that I'm super sexy or I'm wild or I love to just get up and drink and this. I knew that wasn't me and I was nothing without my sisters and my family. And I knew that the real interesting stuff would be about my family. And I know that I needed them. I always was really well aware of that."

How Did Kim Respond to Paris Hilton's 'Cottage Cheese' Comment?

Before she was a celebrity in her own right, Kim was best friends with and a stylist for Paris Hilton. Though the pals had a falling out, they have since rekindled their friendship.

"She did that interview about something that was negative to me, called my butt fat or something gross," Kim recalled.

"Cottage cheese in the trash bag," Kourtney piped in.

"We spoke afterwards and had a real mature conversation about that, and then I think we drifted for a while," Kim explained of the incident. "But we're super back cool and I think that I have a lot of respect [for her]... I will never think I'm too good to not know where I came from... We have a really good relationship now."

Kim Talks Balancing Sexy Pics and Studying to Be a Lawyer

Now that she's hit 40 and is studying to one day become a lawyer, Kim is still posting the occasional thirst trap.

"I thought about this and then I thought, 'You can do it all. You can do whatever you want,'" she said. "There's something freeing about being like, 'F**k it, I'm 40. I'm in the best shape of my life.' There's something empowering about that, but then I also don't want to embarrass my kids or make them feel a way about it when they're in high school and I'm the embarrassing mom posing in selfies in bikinis. There will be limits."

Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

The Kris Humphries of It All

In 2011, Kim tied the knot with basketball player Kris Humphries in a televised multimillion-dollar wedding, but 72 days later, they called it off. But Kris Jenner noted that she tried to get her daughter out of the nuptials much earlier.

"It was the night before, it was the rehearsal. And I just went upstairs and I said, 'Can I talk to you?' And she said, 'Sure,'" the momager recalled. "And I said, 'Listen, if you really don't want to do this, I don't think you should do it. I think this could be a really bad idea.'"

"No, what you said to me was, 'Go, I'm going to put you in a car, no one will find you, just leave, and I'll take care of it,'" Kim said. "And I thought, 'OK, we're filming this for a TV show. If I leave, I'm going to be known as the runaway bride forever and it's going to be a huge joke and I think I just have cold feet.'"

Kim insisted that the wedding was not just for TV, adding, "I took my entire fee and probably Kris' because I wanted a bigger wedding than what they were going to pay for. So I used all of our production money on the wedding. If that was fake, I would have saved my money."

Almost immediately after, Kim knew she'd made a mistake.

"We get to Italy for the honeymoon and I'm like, 'F**k, I think I made the wrong decision.' And then I went to New York and I was miserable," she shared.

When asked if there was one moment that she attributed to her breaking point in the marriage, Kim said, "He had, like, a size 17 shoe lined up around my room, and I just freaked the f**k out. I literally got claustrophobic. I couldn't move."

But the KKW Beauty founder admitted she handled the breakup "in the worst way" and said she "absolutely" owed her ex an apology.

"I tried calling him for months," she shared, noting that she later ran into him at a hotel when she was pregnant with her son, Saint.

"I had North in my hand and my big huge belly. I was about to give birth to Saint and I saw him and all of his friends got up and said, 'Hi,' to me and he just literally looked at me and wouldn't speak to me," she said of Humphries. "He's very faith-based and so I'm sure he would have loved to have not had a marriage on his record."

Falling for Kanye West

Though Kim and Kanye are going through a divorce now, Kim was very open about their love story.

"Six months after my divorce from Kris Humphries, I called Kanye and was like, 'You're not even gonna call me to say, 'I told you so?'" Kim said of the father of her four kids. "We met up six months later, and from that first night, I knew it was over."

When asked exactly why her marriage to Kanye didn't work, Kim replied, "I honestly don't think I would even say it, here on TV."

She elaborated, "It was not one specific thing that happened on either part. I think it was just a general difference of opinion on a few things that led to this decision. In no way would I want someone to think that I didn't give it my all, or really try. You know, we have four kids. There's nothing that kids want more than to see their parents together. I lived that myself."

She went on to call her marriage "so real," noting, "to me it was, like, my first real marriage."

"Kanye will always be family," she said. "We have an amazing co-parenting relationship. I respect him so much, and I think we'll have -- You know, that was my friend first, and for a long time, so I can't see that going away. I will forever be Kanye's biggest fan."

Kim Would Date Someone Not Famous

While she shut down rumors of dating Van Jones and Maluma, Kim said she'd be open to dating a regular person in the future.

"Yeah, absolutely," she said. "Just someone that will understand what this life is about, though. But I think what I was looking for and who I was, was completely different than who I am today. I value privacy, and I just want something that's, like, really real."

Kourtney Dishes on Which Sisters Handle Fame Best and Worst

Kourtney kept it real when asked which of her siblings was the best and which was the worst at handling fame.

"I think Kim handles it the best and I feel like it gets to Khloe," the eldest Kardashian sister shared.

Khloe touched on her sister's comment, seemingly referencing her recent struggles with a leaked bikini photo that she tried to get taken off of the internet.

"I feel like maybe after years and years and years of being this punching bag of personal attacks on the way I look or my body or how fat I am or how skinny I am or my face isn't... I was an open target for all that," she said. "I think 15 years of the same commentary going on, it's just there's only so much someone can take."

Kendall also defended her sister, adding, "I also think you've been through lots of trauma, is what I'm saying. So I think that that can also play into it."

How Kim's Robbery Changed Her

In October 2016, Kim was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, France, with millions of dollars worth of jewelry taken from her. She talked about how the incident changed her for better and for worse during the reunion.

"If I'm wearing something, it's borrowed. It's fake," she said. "No expensive items ever come to my home. I have it taken from security before I even enter my home. I can't sleep if I have jewelry in my safe or money or anything in my house. I just don't live my life like that."

And as for the positives, Kim believes that her attitude toward life has completely flipped.

"I'm a completely different person because of it in the best way," she said. "I had to have the coolest car, the best rims, the best outfit and I thought that I was the s**t because of that. I thought that made me. The things I valued before that happened were genuinely completely different than what I value now. It's fun to get dressed up and all that here, but things don't make me."

Kris Talks Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner did not appear at the reunion despite spending years on the show while married to Kris. The momager looked back on her marriage to the former Olympian with a positive attitude.

"I think that we had a lot of really great years. I think that everything also is meant to be, and I think what was meant to be out of that relationship was Kendall and Kylie," she said of her youngest daughters. "Without that, I wouldn't have one sixth and one sixth of my heart sitting here. And that I'm so grateful for and feel like it was such a blessing."

She added that she did not know her ex was planning to transition when they split and said they probably would have broken up even if Caitlyn hadn't transitioned.

Part 2 of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special airs Sunday, June 20 at 8 p.m. ET on E!