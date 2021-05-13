'KUWTK': Kim and Khloe Kardashian Confront the Person Behind 'Nori's Black Book'

It's the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and Kim and Khloe Kardashian are determined to solve one of their family's biggest mysteries!

On Thursday's new episode of the hit reality series, the sisters did some sleuthing to track down the person behind the hilarious Nori's Black Book Instagram account, a social media satirization of the family through the eyes of Kim and Kanye's eldest daughter, North West.

At first, Kim and Khloe are convinced that the person behind Nori is someone in their inner circle -- citing her spot-on details about the family's personalities -- and they grill celebrity hairstylist and family friend Jen Atkin and Kim's former assistant, Stephanie Shepard, who both deny being the Nori mastermind.

Finally, Kim puts Tracy Romulus, Chief Marketing Officer for KKW Brands, on the case, asking her to offer the account some free products in an attempt to learn more about the creator's identity. After some communication, a cross-country flight and COVID protocols, Kim and Khloe come face to face with Nori's true identity: a fan named Natalie Franklin.

"I was convinced it was someone that we knew," Khloe tells the cameras. "And it's not!"

"She's everything and more," Kim raves as the pair sits down for a lunch with Natalie to grill her on the Black Book. "She started this account before North even had a personality. So she made up a personality, and luckily, that's what North's personality is!"

Natalie says meeting the sisters is "beyond my wildest dreams," noting she's been running the Instagram for seven years and was excited just to get a like or comment from the Kardashian family. She started the account just after North was born and before Kim and Kanye had even shown their daughter's face on social media.

"You were calling her Nori at the time...and you and Kanye were really into black at the time," she recalls of how she developed the idea and Nori's hilarious voice. "I built her personality...it's like, if you think Kanye has an ego and Kim's a little direct, meet North West! She's like, a thousand times more."

"That's literally what she's like," Kim marvels, before FaceTiming with her daughter so Natalie can say hi to a (characteristically underwhelmed) North herself.

"She's really so witty and good," Khloe marvels of meeting Natalie, who also shares her hilarious inspirations behind coming up with certain nicknames for people in the Kardashian circle, like calling North's youngest brother "Sam," or referring to the Haqq twins as "The Malikas."

The 20th and final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!. See more on the final season in the video below.