'KUWTK': Corey Gamble Calls Kendall Jenner a 'Rude Person' in Aftermath of Her Fight With Kylie

Last week's episode ended in a brawl between the Jenner sisters as a dispute over a ride home from Palm Springs to Los Angeles devolved into a screaming, physical fight -- with Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, caught in the middle.

On Thursday's all-new episode, the aftermath of the fight plays out throughout the family. Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian are trying their best not to take sides between their younger sisters, while mom Kris Jenner feels caught in the middle between her two daughters -- particularly given Corey's involvement as the only other passenger in the car that night.

Kylie stops by to chat with her mom in one scene, ending things on a positive note. "I love my sister. I think we'll figure things out like we always do," she tells Kris. "It was just an unfortunate situation."

However, Kendall seems to be more upset about the spat, telling Khloe she feels like no one in the family is reaching out to her and accusing Corey of taking Kylie's side.

"I'm not in your fight, that's between y'all," Corey tells Kendall over the phone. "You keep grouping us up like it's us against you."

"You're in the fight, Corey. You're 100 percent in the fight," Kendall replies. "You said 'F**k you' to my face."

The fight in question initially began after Kylie refused to have their shared car drop Kendall at her home in Los Angeles before continuing on to Calabasas, where Kylie lives. As Kendall told it to her mom and older sisters in last week's episode, "Then Corey, on everything, said, 'F*** you,' and turned around. That's when I started getting hysterical...[Kylie] like, smacked me or something, and so I came back at her and smacked her in the face. And then she took her heel and put it into my neck, so I started kicking her back. We got in a full fight."

"Of course, Corey's gonna deflect from saying 'f**k you' to me... because he doesn't want to be on bad terms with my mom," Kendall tells the cameras this week. "I don't know how to feel about that. It doesn't make me feel nice."

"Kendall, you've been a rude person for years," Corey says when the two speak on the phone. "I'm about to tell you the truth about who you are. You don't apologize for nothing. You get into one thing, now you've got something to run and harp on, you trippin.'"

"You don't even know me!" Kendall replies "And just because I don't kiss your a** doesn't mean I'm an a**hole. It just means I don't f**k with you... You're a f**king bystander and you were letting the whole thing happen. The way it was handled was just really wrong."

"I mean, believe whatever you want to, I ain't trippin'," Corey says before hanging up.

"I'm already pretty frustrated with the whole situation, and hurt and offended," Kendall tells the cameras. "Corey, he's just not right in this situation, and I'd rather him just admit it, say sorry and man up."

When speaking with Khloe later in the episode, Kendall admits that she and Kylie need to talk out the drama between them, but says, "She has not reached out to me. Honestly, I didn't expect anything less."

"This is pretty major for Kendall and Kylie," Khloe tells the cameras. "I haven't seen them fight like this in years."

However, the drama will be difficult to hash out in person, as the previews for next week's episode show the coronavirus lockdown beginning for the family. Khloe is isolated from daughter True until she gets her COVID results back, Kris gets emotional about her mother, MJ, feeling "lonely" during quarantine and school and work life is changing for everyone.

"Something like this has never happened in our lifetime," Kim notes. "It scares the s**t out of me."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on E!.