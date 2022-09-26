'Kung Fu' Cast Gets Goofy in Season 2 Bloopers (Exclusive)

The Kung Fu cast is full of comedians!

ET exclusively premieres a first look at the hilarious bloopers featured in the season 2 DVD release, in stores Tuesday, and it's nearly impossible not to have a laugh as series stars Olivia Liang, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse and others get silly on set.

In the video, the castmates get into a giggle fit in an action scene gone slightly awry to Liang and Liu playing to the camera in between scenes to the cast unable to contain their professionalism when one of them flubs their lines. Of course, it wouldn't be a gag reel without some (bleeped out) F-bombs after some dialogue mess-ups!

The series follows Nicky Shen (Liang), a young Chinese American who drops out of college and goes on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to San Francisco, she finds her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption. Nicky will rely on her family and friends, as well as her martial arts skills and Shaolin values, to protect her community and bring the criminals to justice.

Kung Fu also stars Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Vanessa Kai, Tony Chung, J.B. Tadena and Yvonne Chapman.

Kung Fu: The Complete Second Season is available on DVD on Tuesday. Season 3 premieres Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.