Kristin Cavallari Shows Off New Meaningful Tattoos Including One Marking Her ‘Difficult Times’

The rest may still be unwritten, but The Hills alum Kristin Cavallari now has some permanent reminders of a transitional time in her life. The 33-year-old reality star and designer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a private tattoo session with celebrity artist JonBoy.

"Tattoo time @jonboytattoo," she captioned a photo of herself, reclining on a couch and wearing a mask while JonBoy inked her left forearm.

Cavallari shared her meaningful new body art on her Instagram Stories, showing the letters "cjs" in script, representing her children Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor.

She also showed off a new small butterfly on her right wrist, writing, "Butterflies have been such a sign for me when going through difficult times."

Kristin Cavallari/Instagram Story

Kristin Cavallari/Instagram Story

In addition to getting her own ink, Cavallari also got the opportunity to tattoo JonBoy himself, sharing videos of the moment on her Instagram Story.

"Add tattoo artist to the resume," she wrote. "Something I never thought I would do..."

It's certainly a time of new beginnings for the TV personality. Cavallari and her estranged husband, Jay Cutler, announced they were separating in April after 10 years together.

While there was initially drama surrounding their split -- with Cavallari citing “inappropriate marital misconduct” in her divorce papers -- the exes have each shared kind messages about one another on social media since the breakup news.

Check out the video for more on how Cavallari and Cutler are doing after calling it quits.