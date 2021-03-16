Kristin Cavallari Returns to Cabo, Quotes Lauren Conrad 17 Years After Iconic 'Laguna Beach' Episode: PIC

They say what happens in Cabo, stays in Cabo, or on Kristin Cavallari's Instagram, at least. The 34-year-old reality star returned to one of her more infamous Laguna Beach scenes in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with her bestie, Justin Anderson, to have some fun.

Posing in a white crop top and tie dyed wrap skirt, Cavallari snapped a pic flinging her arms in the air and captioning her post, "You know the saying 'what happens in Cabo, stays in Cabo.'"

In 2004 on season 1 of Cavallari's breakout reality TV series, Laguna Beach, she and her high school classmates took their annual trip to Cabo where co-star Lauren Conrad declared, "What happens in Cabo, stays in Cabo," which was also the title of the episode.

Cavallari famously danced on a bar while the cameras were rolling and her on-again, off-again boyfriend at the time, Stephen Colletti, shouted obscenities at her.

One of Cavallari's high school friends and co-stars, Alex Murrel, commented on her post, "So many memories 🤣," while another friend, Morgan Souders, wrote, "Let’s dance on some bars 👏"

Cavallari had the chance to reunite with her Laguna Beach co-stars this past October in a virtual reunion to support Good to Vote and Head Count. In a podcast interview after the reunion, Cavallari said, "I feel like everybody was the exact same. It was like no time had passed. It was really cool."

