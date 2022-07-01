Kristin Cavallari Calls Her Divorce From Jay Cutler the 'Best Thing I've Ever Done'

Kristin Cavallari is opening up about her split from Jay Cutler. The 35-year-old reality star appeared on a recent episode of The School of Greatness podcast, and revealed how her divorce helped her to reach her full potential.

"The scariest thing that I’ve ever done is get a divorce, but it’s been the best thing that I’ve ever done," she said. "That has really jumpstarted my journey on self-love and figuring out who I am now."

Cavallari announced her split from Cutler after a decade together in April 2020. The former couple shares three kids: Camden, 9, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 6. It was with those kids in mind that Cavallari was able to bounce back after her devastating split.

"My kids have inspired me to become the best version of myself. I can only be as good to my kids as I am to myself," she explained. "If I'm empty, I have nothing to give them. Being able to be energized and love myself so I can love on my kids, and support them, and encourage them, that’s the most important thing."

Now, Cavallari is certain that, "at the end of the day, everything works out."

"Even in our most challenging times, when we think the world's falling apart, we're always going to be this sad, everything is always going to be horrible, we get through it, and we make it out on the other side," she said. "Then we look back and we realize why everything happened... Everything we go through is to get us ready for whatever we're going to experience later on in life. In that sense, life is really exciting to me now, and I'm ready for everything that's coming my way."

Part of what's coming Cavallari's way is dating, something she didn't even entertain until she made "sure that I was taking the time, really feeling everything that I needed to feel before I was able to really move on."

"It’s gotten me to a really peaceful place," she said of allowing herself to feel all of her emotions. "I'm not just saying this, but I feel the best I’ve ever felt in my whole life. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and that feels really good."

"I’m no longer afraid of getting hurt," she added. "I've sort of gotten to a place where, if things don't work out, I'm OK with that because I know something better is coming down the line."

Though Cavallari is currently single, she admitted, "I’m actually excited to see who I can be in a new relationship."

"I feel like I’ve done so much work the last few years," she said. "I’m in no rush to be in a new relationship, but when I am, it will excite me to see how different I can be. I look forward to that."

Cavallari has had romance on the brain for a while now. Back in April, she told ET that she's "open to dating."

"This is the first time in a few years where I am in a good place to be dating," she said, before revealing that she's not opposed to tying the knot again.

"I totally would," she said of getting married. "I want to because I think this time around it would be very different, and that excites me."