Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Post the Same Photo Together With Cryptic Caption

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have fans talking! The former couple, who split almost nine months ago, confused their followers on Friday when they posted the same photo of themselves together, along with a cryptic caption. In the pic, they are casually dressed, with Cavallari crossing her arms as she leans against her ex.

"The world is full of users. 10 years. Can’t break that," they both wrote alongside their posts. Fans were quick to take to the comments section to ask what it meant.

"I need ANSWERS," one follower wrote, with another adding, "I’m confused..."

A source tells ET, however, the former couple "remain friends and are both single. They will always have each other’s back no matter what."

After 10 years together, the pair, who are parents to 8-year-old Camden, 6-year-old Jaxon and 5-year-old Saylor, filed for divorce in April, with Cavallari citing "marital misconduct" and "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the breakup.

Back in September, Cavallari opened up to ET about moving forward with her life following her split, "I'm excited about the next chapter. I have hard days, without a doubt, and right now I'm really just focusing on my kids and making sure that my kids are good. That's my only priority at the moment, and they're handling it well. I'm just trying to stay positive and focus on all of the positive things. But I have sad days, without a doubt."

She even admitted that she had thought about divorcing the athlete for over two years. Meanwhile, Cavallari has been seeing a lot of comedian Jeff Dye recently. The pair vacationed in Mexico together last month as their romance was "heating up."