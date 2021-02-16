Kristen Wiig Reveals the Names of Her Twins in 'Barb and Star' Credits

Kristen Wiig has finally shared the names of her twins almost a year after welcoming them via surrogate. In the end credits for her new comedy, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, the little ones' first names are listed in the "Special Thanks" section.

The listing reads, "Avi, Luna & Shiloh." Wiig recently revealed her longtime love, Avi Rothman, is now her husband, meaning Luna and Shiloh are likely the names of their twins. The next names listed in the section are the names of Wiig's co-star and co-writer Annie Mumolo's children.

Wiig has been giving fans a few tidbits from her very private personal life lately.

Earlier this month, she spoke about Rothman on both The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and The Howard Stern Show.

"Besides the fact that we are where we are and it's hard to not feel so much of the s**t and struggle that's going on, in my home I am very lucky about having these two babies and my husband," Wiig said of her family on The Howard Stern Show. "They make it all better. It's changed my life... There's something really nice about being home with them all the time."