Kristen Stewart Responds to Fan Campaign for Her to Play The Joker to Ex Robert Pattinson's Batman

Kristen Stewart doesn't think playing The Joker is in her future. While speaking to Variety, the 31-year-old actress responded to a fan campaign to get her to sign on to play the villain opposite to Robert Pattinson's Batman.

"I love the energy behind that. It’s really been done so well," she said of the infamous villain role, which has won Oscars for Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix. "I feel like, maybe, we don’t traipse over, but I love that gusto. Let’s figure something else out. I’m totally down to play a freaky, scary person."

While Stewart said she wasn't fully saying no to playing the role opposite her real-life ex, she noted that it's "not the most stoked I’ve ever been" and suggested, "let’s do something new."

The Twilight stars were romantically linked following the first film's 2008 debut, and dated on-and-off until 2013. Though Stewart isn't so sure she wants to join Pattinson in the flick, the actress previously praised her ex for landing the role.

“I feel like he’s the only guy that could play that part," she told Variety in 2019. "I’m so happy for him. It’s crazy. I’m very, very happy about that. I heard that and I was like, 'Oh man!' It’s awesome."

As for her next project, Stewart is set to play Princess Diana in Spencer. When ET spoke to her in November, she opened up about taking on the role of the late royal.

"It's a really meditative project," she said. "There are so many perspectives of her and of her story... it's just not a black and white thing and it's a very slippery, really emotionally-packed story for a lot of people."

"This is a really kind of poetic, really internalized imagining of maybe the heaviest three days’ time before she does something as gnarly as leaving the royal family," Stewart added. "I'm just sort of reading everything that I can and then forgetting it, because it's kind of a really internalized story."

The Batman will hit theaters March 4, 2022, while Spencer is due out Nov. 5.